The multitudes of genres that flow through any Cage The Elephant album has become a signature for the band. 1970s glam rock, ’80s synthesizers and modern alternative rock all come together to help create many powerful tracks throughout their previous four albums. Some songs penned by the band are alt-rock staples and shows the true talent of the band. Unfortunately, at times, these albums have been unable to fully hold up with fairly inconsistent songwriting.

“Social Cues,” the band’s newest project, finds itself in a much more consistent spot. Ironically, this is because this project is almost incessantly boring. There are a couple choice cuts, but most of the track listing is an abysmal slog through a mid-tempo breakup album.

Even the overarching themes of this album are in well-trod territory. While primarily a breakup album, “Social Cues” also dips its toe into the cautionary tales of fame. While these themes can still be successful, there must be strong songwriting behind it, which there is none.

“Don’t you forget what goes up must come down” sings frontman, Matt Shultz, on “Black Madonna.” This track is a prime example of the uninspired lyricism of this release. The band heeds a warning of the emptiness that success can bring in such a clichéd way, as if they want the message they are sending to be instantly apparent through first listen.

Now, an important distinction that must be made is that it never feels as if the band has given up, or phoned this album in. Sonically, there are ample new ideas that they have not explored thoroughly in the past, and each track feels like effort was put it. This effort was simply misguided, as most tracks are forgettable and completely boring.

“Night Running” is one track that stands out as a black spot on the album. This dub-reggae song features Beck and is incredibly obnoxious. The hook is ceaselessly infuriating and the lyrics simply detail what seems to be a bender, as the narrators are out running “all night.”

To be fair, not every song is awful. The lead single for this album, “Ready To Let Go” is a nice mid-tempo stomper that may not meet the band’s previous highs, but at least provides a memorable hook. Plus, the chorus is admittedly very fun.

Furthermore, “Goodbye” is a nice contemplative album closer. A piano-led ballad, this song deals with Shultz’ divorce from his wife. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the band told how Shultz was only able to handle doing one vocal take, as the song was so intimately personal and heart breaking for him. The track and album close on the simple repetition of the line “goodbye.”

Regardless of how many listens are given to “Social Cues,” very few tracks seem to leave any form of impression. There is very little worth revisiting, and while some new territory is explored by the band, there is little interest to be found.

Rating: 5.5/10

Noah Estes is a music columnist for the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, a 2018 graduate of Bartlesville High School and a student at Rogers State University. He can be reached at estesnt@gmail.com, or on his YouTube channel, SMEB Reviews.