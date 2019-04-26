Dear Pastor,

I’m not ready to throw out the Theory of Evolution, but I’m a Christian. How can God and science coexist?

Great question.

God and science easily stand side-by-side since God created it. The Creator loves to use vast formulas, miraculous calculations and invisible, hidden particles to bring things into existence since the day he put the world in motion. We get a first-hand look at this process in the early chapters of the Bible’s book of Genesis: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. The earth was formless and void, and darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was moving over the surface of the waters. Then God said, ‘Let there be light’; and there was light.” Genesis 1:1-3, NASB. Apparently, the voice of God is so powerful that when he issues a creative command, the universe responds by instantly manufacturing whatever he speaks. In the case above, it was light, a necessity for life on earth.

Charles Darwin was a scientist; a thinker — more importantly, a theorist. He didn’t hang his hat on the atheist peg because he’d been well educated by the Church of England as a youth. No, Darwin was comfortable in the Unitarian camp later in life; where there is a creator of some sort and all religions are viewed as equal, including their wandering paths to enlightenment. Likewise, Darwin’s writings and studies illustrate his eclectic cherry-picking of ideas as well. He later became a scientific type of alphabet soup in terms of his theories and beliefs, writing many books. Darwin’s most famous text “On the Origin of Species” introduced his theory of evolution, posing the idea that individual species craft themselves through centuries of natural selection. Unfortunately, many people took these explorative thoughts and assumptions as fact, which conveniently excluded the need for divine design. Darwin indirectly helped construct a wall between science and God that he never intended. More disturbingly, our schools then began teaching these Darwinian, half-truths as verified science. Even Darwin himself, at the end of his life, verbally admitted he was not sure if his theories were true. He was haunted by the many gaps in his scientific “proofs” and inconclusive case studies touted as the evidence refuting God’s creative hand.

The Bible clearly reveals that there has never been a wall between science and the Lord of all creation because they go together. For example: The Bible does not define how long Adam and Eve dwelled in the Garden of Eden. Prior to their sin, every living thing in the Garden was designed immortal according to Genesis 2:17.

Immortality points to an eternal status for the humans, vegetation and creatures that lived there. In eternity, time is not calculated the same: “But do not let this one fact escape your notice, beloved, that with the Lord one day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years like one day.” 2 Peter 3:8. In one awful moment, the humans sinned, and the whole system of life on earth collapsed as death began to occur. Eternal status abruptly ended for every living thing. The earth’s fossil record documents millions of years of life on earth … and the Bible’s omission of the duration of Adam and Eve’s garden season confirms it. Science and Bible agree.

While there’s no iron-clad proof of morphing/combining species, we acknowledge the myriad of strange living things God’s capable hands have made. Remember, the theory of evolution is simply that — a theory. An interesting idea from a very smart man.

Don’t let a scientific idea steal your faith. What you believe about species isn’t a life or death proposition. What you believe about God, is.

Adrienne Greene pastors a small community of faith in West Harrison, IN. Do you have a question or comment for Pastor Adrienne? Please send your inquiries to: heavenchasepub@gmail.com or write to P.O. Box 214, Harrison, OH 45030.