VELMA - Saybion Battles tied the Seminole school record in the high jump as he won that event to lead the Chieftains to a team title in the Velma Invitational. The Lady Chieftains placed seventh thanks in part to Aly Lauderdale winning two sprints and placing fifth in another for the Seminole. Lauderdale won the 200M and 400M and took fifth in the 800M. Her 200M time of 26:59 was the fifth best time in 4A this year. Lauderdale also owns a top ten time in the 400M.

Battles leap of 6'2" was the fifth best in 4A this year as well as a school record for the Chieftains.

The Chieftains won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays and took third in the 4x100 and 4x800.

Tanner Grant took second in the 110M hurdles. He has the seventh best time in 4A this year and his time in Velma was only 0.01 seconds behind that effort.

Michael Tiger placed second in the 800M run and Cepado Wilkins was third in the long jump. Jaxon Bond took fifth in the long jump. Darius Sewell took second in the 1600M and 3200M runs and Tanner Hoskinson took fifth in both events.