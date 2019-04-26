In honor of Earth Week and part of their Vyve Cares initiative, Vyve Broadband hosted an event Thursday evening where community members could safely shred sensitive documents in an industrial shredder for free.

The purpose of the event was to celebrate Vyve's new program that encourages customers to enroll in online billing and reduce unnecessary paper use.

By enrolling in the program, customers were rewarded with Vyve prizes and a six month free subscription to the Shawnee News Star's online edition.

Community members enjoyed free refreshments as Vyve team members helped them load their paper to the shredder.