MEEKER — The Bulldogs of Meeker experienced a tight fit and a runaway Thursday in sweeping Community Christian School in Class 3A district tournament action.

In the opener, Budgie Cameron hurled a seven-inning two-hitter as Meeker prevailed 1-0. Cameron whiffed eight and didn’t issue a walk in seven innings.

Jacob Martin tallied the only run in the bottom of the first inning. Martin collected two stolen bases in the game.

In the second game, Meeker led just 2-0 entering the fourth but erupted for nine runs and went on to win 11-0 in five innings.

Cade Patterson authored a 2-hitter, striking out four. He didn’t permit a walk.

Meeker combined nine hits with four walks and five Community Christian errors.

Caleb Chapman led the Bulldog offense, going 2 of 3 with a triple and single, and driving in three runs.

Raceton Sedlacek tripled while Jacob Sellers and Cameron added two singles apiece.

Meeker will launch regional play nest week. Meeker coach Caven Herring said he would look for a Monday opponent as a warmup.

Meeker improved to 19-8.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.