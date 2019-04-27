TECUMSEH – Tecumseh’s six-run second inning helped propel the Savages to a 13-4 triumph and a district championship Friday afternoon.

Ada led 3-0 after the first inning, but Tecumseh took the lead after scoring six runs in the second inning. The Savages struck for five more in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Caleb Kelsey led the Savages with five runs batted in. Kelsey went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Gage Boatman and Kane Ainesworth drove in two runs each. Both players scored once in the win.

Jayden Shafer went 1 for 3 with an RBI and registered two free passes.

Carson Fletcher earned the win for Tecumseh. In the 97-pitch outing, Fletcher walked one and fanned four.

Kainan Ryan, Jacob Trice and Fletcher added hits for the Savages.

Tecumseh (22-11) begins regional play May 2.