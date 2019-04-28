MADILL — Last season, the Marietta Indians made history by claiming their first state championship in track since 1981.

Saturday afternoon, they took one massive step closer to earning their fifth state title in school history.

Marietta claimed the Class 3A regional championship with 187 points, ahead of second placed Sulphur at 124 at Blake Smiley Stadium in Madill.

Davis finished fifth overall with 38 points, with Dickson in sixth at 37 points, with Lone Grove in 12th overall at 15 points.

The Class 3A state track championship will begin Friday at Catoosa High School.

Sulphur won the 400 meter relay with a time of 43.29, with Davis in third at 45.09, and Lone Grove in seventh at 46.93.

Marietta responded by winning the 3200 relay with a time of 8:52.84, with Sulphur in second at 8:59.33, Lone Grove in fourth at 9:12.51, and Dickson in sixth at 9:50.34.

Dickson’s Brayden Hamilton claimed second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.05, with Sulphur’s Benedict Voss in fifth at 20.22.

Sulphur’s Trey Kiser won the 100 meter dash event with a time of 11.37, with teammate Logan Smith in fourth at 11.64. Dickson’s Brandon Sullivan earned sixth at 11.87.

Marietta’s Preston Whisenhunt won the 3200 meter run event with a time of 10:19.60, with teammates Antonio Valenzuela and Danny Sanchez in spots 3-4 with times of 10:43.99 and 10:44.07.

Sulphur’s Samuel Barker and Caleb Pierce finished fifth and seventh respectively with times of 11:10.22 and 12:24.56.

Sulphur won the 800 meter relay with a time of 1:31.80, with Marietta in fourth at 1:33.61, and Dickson in 10th at 1:44.47.

Davis’ Kolton McGaha won the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.66, with Marietta’s Kile Ing in third at 23.37, with Colby Ing in sixth at 23.86.

Whisenhunt won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:03.23, with teammates Chase Waterhouse and Valenzuela in second and third at 2:05.27, and 2:07.99 respectively. Sulphur’s Konner Lunsford took fourth at 2:10.02, with Dickson’s Caden Potter in sixth at 2:12.79.

Kile Ing took second in the 400 meter dash for Marietta with a time of 52.13, with Kyle Stevenson in third for Sulphur at 52.66, and Marietta’s Nathan Gomez in fifth at 55.29.

Hamilton took second in the 300 hurdles for Dickson at 45.37, with TJ Todd earning third for Sulphur at 45.52.

Whisenhunt won the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:48.80, with teammate Garrett Morgan in second for Marietta at 4:51.94. Sanchez took fourth in the same event with a time of 4:56.58, with Sulphur’s Barker and Pierce in fifth and sixth at 4:58.88 and 5:08.04.

Marietta won the 1600 meter relay with a time of 3:27.50 with Sulphur in third at 3:31.42, and Davis in fourth at 3:43.36.

Zane Nutter won the high jump event for Marietta clearing 6’4”, with Ty Clemons in fourth for Lone Grove at 6”.

Ko Withrow took second in the pole vault event for Sulphur clearing 12”, with Dickson’s Jack McDonald in sixth at 8”.

Nutter won the long jump event with a leap of 21”, with Brandon Sullivan in second for Dickson at 20’6”, and Sulphur’s Tavius McDonald in third at 20’5”.

Caleb McGehee won the discus throw for Marietta with a toss of 163’4”, with teammate Randy Matthews in second at 114’1”, and Davis’ Cooper Webb in third at 139’7”. Lone Grove’s Clayton Dorris took fourth at 135’7”, with Marietta’s Cody Hicks in fifth (132’1.50”), Sulphur’s Adolfo Silerio in sixth (130”), Dickson’s Jadley Cox in seventh (129’5”) and Davis’ Greg Billy in eighth (114’4”).

McGehee won the shot put event with a toss of 52’5”, with Cox earning second for Dickson at 49’0.25”, with Hicks in third (48’9.50”). Sulphur’s John Farrell took fourth at 47’0.25”, Davis’ Webb was fifth (43’7.25”) and Matthews was seventh (42’1.75”).