Project: SAFE, a non-profit agency providing emergency shelter and non-residential services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties, will hold a fundraiser May 3.

The agency's mission is to provide advocacy and resources for safety, empowerment, healing and freedom from abuse. In 2018 Project: SAFE served over 1,300 clients with protective orders, emergency shelter, 24/7 crisis hotline advocacy, free counseling, court advocacy and sexual assault victim advocacy.

The event, which begins 5:30 p.m. May 3 at the Expo Center in Shawnee, will mark the 12th Annual “Honey Do” Auction, which is the agency's primary fundraiser for the year, hosted by the Project Safe Women’s Auxiliary. This year's event will feature a live auction and raffle of themed packages, each created with many valuable and unique items.

Additionally, Project: SAFE will be honoring many members of the community who continue to show support for the mission of Project: SAFE, with 100 percent of the proceeds from this auction being used to assist the victims served.

Awards being presented are:

2019 Loyalty Award Recipients —

Scott and Mary Hawkins

2019 Volunteer of the Year Award Recipients —

Newton Wall Company

Frontline Church

Ma Beasley’s Daylight Donuts

Peltier Lawn Service and Employees

Oklahoma Baptist University’s Football Program

2019 Legacy Award Recipient —

United Way of Pottawatomie County

Junior Service League of Shawnee

For the live auction, items will include an attorney package, as well as several vacation stay packages, including use of vacation homes in various locations, from Myrtle Beach to Florida and even Hawaii, as well as other trips possibilities, along with packages from local restaurants and other items, including 4 VIP Thunder tickets.

If anyone would like tickets to this event, please contact Renee Clemmons at 405-273-9953 or

email execdirector@projectsafeok.com.

For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/ProjectSafe