Shawnee Friends to host Spring Book Sale

Expand your personal library while supporting the efforts of the Friends of the Shawnee Library at the group’s Spring Book Sale, hosted Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, at the library, 101 N. Philadelphia Ave.

Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

The sale will feature gently-used and donated books in a variety of genres and for all age groups offered at reasonable prices.

Proceeds from the sale go to help the Friends in their financial support of library programs and activities throughout the year.

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.

Get ready for summer with activities for young readers

The Tecumseh Public Library is giving families with young children many options to experience the library through several weekly activities.

Toddler Story Time will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursdays through Thursday, May 9, before a break prior to the start of this year’s Summer Learning Program.

The story times feature not only stories but also songs, finger plays and crafts for children and also provides literacy tips to caregivers to help their children get ready to read.

New readers also can make a new friend while practicing their reading skills in the Sit, Stay, Read program, scheduled at 4 p.m. Mondays with upcoming sessions on April 29, May 6 and May 13.

Parents or caregivers can call the library at 598-5955 to set up a time slot for their child to read to a certified therapy dog in an encouraging environment.

For more information on any of the services for children, visit the library go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.