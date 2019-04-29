SHAWNEE - This week, four area teams compete for a chance at a gold ball.

The Ballfields at FireLake in Shawnee will host the 2019 Slow Pitch State Championship.

In 4A, Dale (30-5) returns to the state tournament for the 10th straight campaign. With a win this year, Andy Powell and the Lady Pirates have a shot at four-straight state titles. Dale is as battle tested as they come. The Lady Pirates are 10-5 against 6A teams this season. All five losses came against ranked opponents in 6A. Powell has yet to meet defeat against 4A competition.

Dale will play No. 11 Henryetta in opening round action Wednesday on Field 3 at 10 a.m.

The Prague Lady Red Devils (26-6) won the 5A crown in 2017 and return to the tournament for the eighth straight season. Prague is 15-3 against 4A teams in 2019. Prague beat Stroud 3-2 in regional play to advance.

Prague will play No. 4 Howe Wednesday on Field 3 at 2:30 p.m.

In 5A, McLoud (28-9) returns to the tournament for the second-straight year. The No. 3 Lady Redskins beat first-round opponent Sulphur 17-9 earlier this season. With a McLoud win and if Perkins-Tryon can pull off an upset of No. 2 Kellyville, McLoud coach Chance Griffin will have a chance to coach against his father David Griffin.

McLoud will play Wednesday on Field 4 at 10 a.m.

The Asher Lady Indians qualified for the state tournament for the ninth year. Coach Tari Dubler has the Lady Indians ranked 10th in 2A and hold a 6-1 mark against 2A opponents. The bulk of the Lady Indians' games came against 3A and 4A competition.

Asher hooks up with Whitesboro Thursday at 2:30 p.m. on Field 3.