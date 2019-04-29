Five (5) law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in Oklahoma in 2018 will soon be engraved on the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial in Oklahoma City, including an Asher reserve officer.

Their names will be dedicated during the 51st Annual Oklahoma Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Service at 10 a.m. the morning of Friday, May 10, 2019. The public is encouraged to attend the service. The memorial is located on the west grounds of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Headquarters, 3600 M. L. King Avenue.

The five fallen officers being added are:

Asher Reserve Police Officer Jarate D. Condit, 23, died the evening of February 8th, at the scene of a traffic accident he was involved in while in route to training in Shawnee;

Creek County Deputy Sheriff William H. Briggs, 49, died January 17th, from complications following a stroke he suffered shortly after getting off duty on December 10, 2017;

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel B. Martin, 46, died just after midnight on June 23nd, from complications following surgery for a heart attack he suffered minutes after getting off duty late the evening of March 1st;

Comanche County District Attorney’s Office, Investigator, Timothy D. Cole, Sr., 61, died August 4th, after suffering as a paraplegic for over eleven (11) years after being shot while serving a search warrant in Lawton early the morning of June 18, 2007;

U.S. Department of Energy, National Nuclear Security Administration, Office of Secure Transportation, Agent, Kristopher D. Youngberg, died October 5th, when the agency van he and 4 other agents were in was involved in a traffic accident on I-40 near Okemah. The agents were returning to Amarillo, Texas, from Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, where they attended training.

Also, during the memorial service, Oklahoma will dedicate its Fallen Canine Memorial. Ten (10) canine officers who died in the line of duty will be engraved on the memorial. Those canine partners being honored are:

Rudy, of the Oklahoma City Police Department, died March 16, 2001, when he was unintentionally allowed to leave his canine unit and was shot and killed after attacking an officer following a pursuit;

Sgt. Don, of the McLoud Police Department, died the afternoon of January 1, 2002, after being shot just before midnight the night before as he and his handler prepared to go on duty. A neighbor’s pit bull dog broke loose and was going to attack the officer. Sgt. Don chased the pit bull back to his yard and was returning to the patrol unit when the neighbor shot him.

Brisco, of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, died early the morning of November 9, 2007, when he was struck and killed as he was retuning to his handler after pursuing a fleeing suspect from a traffic stop across I-35 near I-44.

Cooper, of the Bartlesville Police Department, was euthanized the week of July 25, 2010, because of advanced kidney failure. It was soon learned Cooper, the department’s drug dog, had been poisoned when an “unacceptable amount of antifreeze’ was found in his system.

Creed, of the Panama Police Department, was shot and killed in the fenced yard of his handler the evening of August 5, 2012, while his handler and family were away attending a church service;

Kye, of the Oklahoma City Police Department, died August 26, 2014, after being stabbed several times by a burglary suspect he had apprehended following a long pursuit the morning before.

Zeke, of the Muldrow Police Department, died July 23, 2015, from heat exhaustion after his handler had gone out at the police department on a case leaving Zeke in the patrol car with the air conditioning running. Ninety minutes later when his handler returned it was found the air conditioning had malfunctioned and Zeke had died from the extreme heat.

Bak, of the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, was found dead in his patrol unit the morning of August 26th by his handler. Bak, was left alone in the unit thirty-eight hours earlier after they had made a call on August 24th.

Tuco, of the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, drowned early the morning of May 20, 2018, when he and his handler were responding to a call in the rain and their unit hydroplaned, flipped and landed upside down in a water filled ditch. Another Deputy following them stopped, went under the water and was able to get Tuco’s handler out of the unit. The deputies were unable to save Tuco.

Smokey, of the Nowata Police Department, was struck and killed August 28. 2018, by a semi-truck after he was let out of the patrol unit by a woman Smokey’s handler had stopped to talk to. The woman and another person were walking down the center of a highway and was told not to open the back door of the unit but did before she could be stopped, and Smokey ran on to the highway.

The Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial is the oldest state law enforcement memorial in the United States. It was dedicated May 15, 1969.

For more information on the memorial and the over eight hundred fallen officers honored, see the memorial web site at www.oklemem.com