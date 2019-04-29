ASHER – Asher baseball is in the state tournament, again.

It took a team effort in Asher's 9-6 triumph over Kiowa Saturday afternoon to secure the club's 85th state tournament appearance.

Trevor Martin and Patch Hamilton each went yard in the regional championship.

Mike McDonald did things the hard way. McDonald, who left Thursday's action due to illness, returned Friday and smacked a ball over the right fielder's head. McDonald unhooked the plow and recorded an inside-the-park home run.

Jake Dobbs started on the mound for the Indians. In the 89-pitch outing, Dobbs surrendered 11 hits and was on the hook for six earned runs. Dobbs struck out three and walked one, letting the Asher defense turn three double plays behind him.

Senior Austin Custar went 2 for 3 from the leadoff spot.

Tahlan Hamilton was the second Asher batsman to record a multi-hit game. The left fielder went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in and one run scored.

Patch Hamilton's home run was of the three-run variety. He scored twice and recorded the last out of the game on a can of corn to centerfield.

Trevor Martin drove in one on the solo homer and scored twice.

Bryson Martin and Chase Eckart added one RBI apiece.

Jr Hasbell tossed one inning in relief and struck out one.

Asher's last state title came in 2013 under current skipper Shane Coker. The Indians have 45 state championships in their trophy case.

The first two rounds of the Class B State Tournament will be held at Shawnee High School. Asher will play Ft. Cobb-Broxton Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The Class B Championship game held at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Saturday.