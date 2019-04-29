DALE – The Pirates fell 5-4 in their final home game of the season.

In the top of the third inning, Tuttle scored its first run after Dallen Forsythe dropped what would've been the third out of the inning.

Dale responded in the bottom of the third frame when Carson Hunt drove in Bryce Crawford on a sacrifice fly to right field. The next batter, Jared Rogers scored Ike Shirey on a ground ball to left field. After the third inning, Dale led 2-1.

Tuttle took a momentary lead in the top of the sixth when Ryan Duncan stole home an a lazy throw by catcher Jono Johnson.

In the bottom of the sixth, David Herring scored on a wild pitch by Tuttle to even the score at 3-3.

Tuttle scored two runs in the top of the seventh for the 5-3 advantage.

Crawford and Shirey registered two hits each to lead the club.

Jaxon Wright, Herring, Rogers and Johnson had one hit apiece.

Cooper Hunt started the game and pitched two scoreless innings.

Ryan Haynie pitched two innings in relief. Haynie struck out two and walked one.

Crawford threw one inning in relief. He fanned one Tiger batsman.

Rogers was on the mound when the Pirates gave up the lead. In the loss, Rogers struck out two and walked two.

Herring pitched the final inning.

Dale (19-9) hosts regional play Thursday-Saturday. The Pirates will entertain Chelsea Thursday at 1 p.m.