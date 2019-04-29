MOORE – The Dale Lady Pirates belted 17 hits, 11 of which went for home runs, in a 16-6 victory over Southmoore Monday evening.

Dale scored two in the first, one in the second, four in the third, four in the fourth and five in the third.

Delanie Manning led the club with three solo home runs.

Sara Lock, Skyler Thompson, Rylie Premo and Jobey Savage smashed two roundtrippers each.

Emmie Idelman and Lacey Savage added one double apiece.

Dale (30-5) kicks off the 4A state tournament with a matchup against Henryetta at 10 a.m..

The 2019 state tournament will be held at the Ballfields at FireLake in Shawnee.