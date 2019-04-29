TULSA, Okla.–The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits announced that the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee has won the 2019 Tulsa Community Foundation Award for Excellence at the annual Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards. In addition to the award, the museum also receives a cash grant of $10,000.

The Shawnee, Okla.-based museum’s collections include Egyptian, Greek and Roman objects, art from the Middle Ages and Renaissance through the early 20th century, and large holdings of Native American, African/Oceanic and Eastern cultural artifacts. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art was founded in 1919 and is named after a priest, Fr. Gregory Gerrer, himself a trained artist, who traveled throughout Europe and the United States prior to coming to Shawnee.

This was the Center’s 12th annual ONE Awards. Each year, the Center honors 24 nonprofits from throughout the state for superior leadership and exceptional service to their constituents and communities.

It has been a privilege to be a part of these amazing awards for the past three years,” said Shannon O’Doherty, ONE Committee Chair and Center board member. “This is our state’s best way of recognizing our nonprofits’ hard work and community impact. I especially love the fact that everyone receives a cash grant, and we are most appreciative of our sponsors for their generosity to make this happen.

The ONE Awards honors organizations in eight categories: arts and humanities, community, education, health services, open services, self-sufficiency, seniors, and youth development. The finalists and category winners are chosen annually by an independent commission comprising philanthropists and civic leaders from across the state. Each year, the ONE Awards names an overall winner of the event. All 24 nonprofits receive at least a $5,000 grant, with category winners receiving $7,500. The overall winner receives a grant of $10,000.

Finalists in each category are as follows (category winners designated by an asterisk):

The H.A. and Mary K. Chapman Charitable Foundations Award for Arts & Humanities: Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art*, Oklahoma WONDERtorium, Philbrook Museum of Art

Inasmuch Foundation Award for Community: Assistance League Norman, Leadership Tulsa*, Santa Fe Family Life Center

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Chahta Foundation and Cherokee Nation Foundation Award for Education: San Miguel Middle School of Tulsa, Stafford Air and Space Museum, Town & Country School*

The Arvest Foundation and Potts Family Foundation Award for Health Services: Gateway to Prevention and Recovery, Inc., HALO Project International*, William W. Barnes Children’s Advocacy Center

Avedis Foundation and Express Employment Professionals Award for Self-Sufficiency: 4RKids, City Care*, The Education and Employment Ministry

The Anne & Henry Zarrow Foundation and Herman Kaiser Foundation and Award for Seniors: Broken Arrow Neighbors, Full Circle Adult Day Center, Sunbeam Family Services*

Arnall Family Foundation and Glenna and Richard Tenenbaum Award for Youth Development: Gabriel’s House, Inc., Great Plains Youth & Family Services, Inc.*, Legacy Parenting Center, Inc.

The Chickasaw Nation Open Category Award: Girls on the Run of Southern Oklahoma*, Progress OKC, Spay Oklahoma, Inc.

This year’s grants bring the total awards for Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence to $1,852,500. Past Award for Excellence winners have included Tulsa Area United Way, McCall’s Chapel School, United Way of Central Oklahoma, Myriad Gardens, Elder Care, Little Light House, Oklahoma FFA Foundation, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, Mental Health Association in Tulsa, Oklahoma Blood Institute and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Nonprofits may use the prize money as they see fit to aid current programs or make transformational changes for their organizations.

About the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits

The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits is the state’s preeminent organization convening charitable entities from throughout the state for professional development, consultation, networking, advocacy and recognition. Comprising more than 1,100 members from throughout Oklahoma, the Center’s primary mission is to build better communities through effective nonprofits. Since 1981, the organization has assisted thousands of individuals and organizations through various programs designed to build capacity and positively impact the lives of Oklahomans. www.OKCNP.org