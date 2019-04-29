In a special meeting Monday morning, the Pottawatomie Board of County Commissioners accepted the resignation of Commissioner Eddie Stackhouse from the Circuit Engineering District 4 Board (CED4).

District 2 Commissioner, Randy Thomas, was made the new board member until July 1 when the contract between the county and CED4 ends.

Commissioners also approved a lease agreement involving three 2019 motor graders, between District 3 and CL Boyd and Company.

The county also approved District 1's request to purchase a vibratory double drum asphalt compactor.

Usual financial business such as transfers of appropriations, blanket purchase orders and other such matters were also approved.

No action was taken on an agenda item involving going out on a bid for janitorial services.