SULPHUR — Prague jumped out to a 9-1 lead and staved off Sulphur 12-8 in a regular-season finale Monday.

The Lady Red Devils, 27-6, exploded for 18 hits as Beth Denney and Adisyn Auld both homered and doubled.

Denney ripped a two-run double in the first inning, then swatted a three-run HR as part of a six-run second. Auld had a solo roundtripper in the second.

Auld drove in three runs.

Two-hole hitter Brittany Harwell of Prague was 4 for 4, all singles, and scored three times. Registering three hits apiece were Demi Manning, Denney and Auld.

Diana Manning doubled for the victors, who stranded nine runners.

Sulphur compiled 11 hits, including two home runs.

Josi Goodman and Jaycee Johnson had sacrifice flies for Prague.

Gracie Hightower earned the pitching win.

Prague will begin play in the Class 4A Slow-Pitch State Championship at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday versus Howe at The Ball Fields at FireLake.

The game is scheduled for Field 3.

Other first-round 4A games slated for Wednesday are Dale versus Henryetta at 10 a.m., Washington versus Valliant at 11:30 a.m. and Oktaha versus Silo at 1 p.m. All of those games are also slated for Field 3.

