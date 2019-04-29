TECUMSEH — The Savages of Tecumseh warmed up for Thursday’s Class 4A regional by rallying past Hartshorne 6-5 in eight innings Monday.

Tecumseh trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the seventh when Caleb Kelsey led off with a single to center and scored on Kane Ainesworth’s one-out double to left.

After Hartshorne stranded a one-out runner at second in the top of the eighth, Dylan Graham led off the bottom of the frame with a line single to left. Carson Fletcher followed with a single to center before Graham was thrown out trying to steal third. Gage Boatman then grounded to the third baseman, who threw wildly to first. When the right fielder fumbled the ball on the play, Fletcher scored from second for the winning run.

Hartshorne tallied four runs in the first inning on two doubles, two singles and an error. Tecumseh notched two runs in the third on a run-scoring double by Kelsey and Ainesworth’s RBI triple. After Hartshorne scored a single run in the fourth, Tecumseh fought within 5-4 with two runs in its half of the fourth.

Kelsey finished the game at 2 of 4 with two runs and two runs batted in. Ainesworth was also 2 of 4.

Tecumseh, 24-11, employed six pitchers with none going more than two innings. Tyler Thompson started on the mound, followed by Colby Trammell, Tristin Anthony, Andrew Lewis, Jayden Shafer and Boatman. Boatman earned he win.

Tecumseh will launch play Thursday in the Class 4A regional tournament in Weatherford.

The Savages will oppose Weatherford at 11 a.m., followed by Plainview-Newcastle at 1 p.m. in the double-elimination format.

Tecumseh defeated Plainview in the Sulphur-Davis Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.