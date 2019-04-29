Shawnee police responded to a call Saturday, April 27 involving a Shawnee man who was possibly hit by a car.

According to Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano, 28-year-old pedestrian Cameron Foster was walking north around 1-40 and Harrison when he was possibly struck by a car.

Lozano said Foster was rushed to Oklahoma City for medical treatment after officers responded to the call.

The case is under investigation and Lozano said Shawnee police urge anyone with any information to call (405) 273-2122.