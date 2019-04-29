MIDWEST CITY – Shawnee scored in every inning Monday while whipping Midwest City 12-7 to conclude the regular season.

The game was called after six innings because of rain.

The Wolves combined 12 hits with six walks.

Shawnee’s most-productive inning came in the fifth with four runs, including an RBI triple by Austin Wood and a run-scoring double by Bauer Brittan. Brittan scored on a wild pitch.

The Wolves closed out their scoring in the sixth as four walks led to two runs.

Austin Gonzales of Shawnee finished with three runs batted in, including a first-inning single after Scout Cawvey tripled to right to lead off the game. Gonzales also posted a two-run single in the second. The Wolves had two baserunners thrown out in the second.

Nick Bowlan blasted a solo roundtripper in the third and Krew Taylor scored on an infield error in the fourth after singling.

Wood also doubled as he joined Taylor and Bowlan with two hits apiece.

Creed Killgore doubled and scored twice, as did Bowlan and Taylor.

Both teams committed two errors but Midwest City’s were more costly. The Bombers gave up four unearned runs, three coming in the final two innings. Shawnee gave up just one unearned run.

Shawnee used six hurlers with none going more than one inning. Killgore, the starter, was followed by Wood, Bowlan, Carson Payne, Brandon Eropkin and Daniel Campbell.

Midwest City was limited to five hits but did collect nine walks.

The Wolves, 15-17, will compete in a Class 6A east regional beginning Thursday at Stillwater. The Wolves will square off against Enid at 1:30 following another first-round matchup between Stillwater and Muskogee at 11 a.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.