Oklahoma Baptist University will host its 2019 Spring Commencement Friday, May 17, at 3 p.m. Commencement will take place in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium on OBU’s campus in Shawnee. Tickets are required for admission, but a video stream will be available at www.okbu.edu.

Stephen B. Allen, senior vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary for ONEOK, Inc., will present the commencement address. Allen is the senior legal officer for ONEOK and leads a team of nearly 50 people who are responsible for ONEOK’s legal, compliance, and government affairs responsibilities and efforts.

Allen is the chair and an executive committee member of OBU’s Board of Trustees; vice-chairman of the Oklahoma Water Resources Board; and has served as chairman of the Metro Christian Academy Board of Trustees and chair of OBU’s Presidential Search Committee. He is a member of Leadership Tulsa and has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. He was also named one of the 2009 Super Lawyers by the Oklahoma Rising Star.

Allen graduated magna cum laude from OBU in 1995 with a B.A. in political science. While at OBU, Allen was Student Government Association president, sophomore class president and a member of the President’s Honor Roll throughout college. He received his J.D. at Vanderbilt University School of Law in 1998. While at Vanderbilt, Allen was a member of the Law School Honor Council, Vanderbilt Bar Association and a participant of the Moot Court Competition.

Allen has been married to his wife, Rachel, for 15 years. They have two children, Caden, 11, and Berkeley, 9. Allen enjoys running, hunting, fishing, playing the guitar and backpacking. He and his family are members of First Baptist Church, Jenks.

