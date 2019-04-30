Linda Simpson departed from this earth on April 28, 2019. She was where she loved to be, on her little piece of heaven in Springer. Linda was born on Nov. 5, 1948 in Coos Bay, Ore., to Bill and Mary Patoka.

She was a wife of 55 years and matriarch of a huge loud family. Mother of four girls, grandmother to 15 grandkids, great-grandmother to 19 great-grandkids with more on the way.

She was World Record holder for best fried chicken, baked beans and banana pudding. Small but mighty. A private person who loved to hang out with her fur baby Sadie in the MeeMee/Meemaw Cave and check-up on family, friends and the world on Facebook.

If she called you a friend you should feel special, because she saved that title for true friends. She had no time for fake, phony or drama. She said it like it is and might apologize for her delivery, but not for her honesty.

She is loved and will be missed. Have fun in heaven.

She is survived by her husband Frank, her daughters, Teresa Ingram of Jacksonville, Fla., Cynthia Dougherty of Browning, Ill., Tonya Preston of Hilltop Lakes, Texas, and Lyn Wood of Irving, Texas. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Payslee. The family is planning a private memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cross Timbers Hospice, 207 C. St. NW Ardmore, OK 73401. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.



