Robert “Owen” Davis, 97, died Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, at Prague First Assembly of God. Interment will be at 2 p.m., May 1, at Beggs Cemetery.

Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague is in charge of arrangements.