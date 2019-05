May 1 was declared Loyalty Day by President Dwight D Eisenhower on May 1, 1958. The City of Shawnee made a Proclamation signed by Mayor Richard Finley. This proclamation commends honorable men and women who have demonstrated their loyalty to America by making remarkable sacrifices to preserve and protect these values representing thousands of Oklahomans, residing in every county, and already have made the observance of Loyalty Day a success.