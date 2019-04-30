Seminole just missed winning another meet as the Chieftains took second in the 4A Regional in Checotah Saturday. There was a long list of Chieftains who helped bring that team result. Richard Bolt kept his distance reputation intact after placing second in the 4A State Cross Country Meet in the fall. Bolt won hit region in both the 3200M and 1600M. Other Cross Country standouts Daquery Sewell and Tanner Hoskison took 4th and 5th in the 3200M and Hoskison and Sewell reversed that order in the 1600M. Michael Tiger won the 800M and took 3rd in the 400M. Charles Barlow took 8th in the 400M to qualify for state as well. Saybion Battles, Justin Hamilton and Derek Wolf all jumped 5'10" in the high jump and qualified for state. In the long jump, Cepado Wilkins took 8th and Tanner Grant came in 3rd in both the pole vault and the 110M hurdles. Grant also took 4th in the 330M hurdles just in front of Brendon Rodriguez who placed 6th. Cade Hammond came in 3rd in both the 100M and 200M sprints. Kieran Marshall took 6th in the 200M. The Chieftains also took 3rd in the 4x100M, the 4x200M, 4x400M and 4x800M relays. The Lady Chieftains also qualified a lot of runners for the state meet. Aly Lauderdale won the 200M and took 3rd in the 400M runs. Annabell Hallmark came in 5th in the 800M and 6th in the 1600M run. Aubree Powell came in third in the high jump. Brittni Parks took 4th in the pole vault and Destiny Trujillo came in 7th. Seminole's girls also came in 3rd in the 4x100M relay, 2nd in the 4x800m, and 5th in the 4x200M. Bethel sends athletes to state from the 4A Regional in Madill. The Wildcats 4x800M and 4x200M relays both came in 6th to qualify and the 4x400M relay team came in 8th. Devin Acklin came in 6th in the 100M dash and Garret Washburn took 8th in the 330M hurdles. Jesse Tucker had the best individual performance for Bethel with a 2nd place leap in the long jump. In the 3A regional in Checotah, Meeker qualified in the girls 4x800M with a 5th place finish. Elizabeth Jones took 4th in the 100M hurdles and 2nd in the 300M hurdles for the Lady Bulldogs. She also took 6th in the long jump. Shiann Cox took 7th in the 300M hurdles. Callie Sellars qualified with a 5th place finish in the 800M and 1600M runs. Bri Hable took 4th in the discus. The Bulldogs also had some team members qualify for state. Marshall Ruhle took 4th in the 110M hurdles and 5th in the 330M hurdles. Caden Wolford also qualified for state with a 2nd place finish in the long jump. At the Stroud Regional, Earlsboro qualified three athletes for the state meet. Freshman Ryan Long won the long jump for the Wildcats. Savannah Cash took 4th in the long jump for the Lady Wildcats. Lacey Haynes took 4th in the 3200M run. In that same regional, Maud had Brooke Watson took 3rd in the 400M run. North Rock Creek competed in that Regional as well. Kylie Auld took third for NRC in the high jump. Emily Rowell took 2nd in the discus and Krissy Ford took 5th in the shot put. For the boys, Rayne Jones cames in 5th in the 300M hurdles for North Rock Creek and Chris Richardson took 8th in the 1600M run. Tecumseh track is a 5A program and they were tuning up for this week's regionals by taking 3rd at the Quannah Cox Meet in Duncan. Alex Schovanec continued his throwing prowess by winning the discus and taking 3rd in the shot put. Schovanec's winning throw of 163 feet is the best in the state in 5A this season. Emily Hall is also having a great season in the throwing events She won the shot put and took 4th in the discus. Kayla McGruder won the 800M and 1600M runs and Cierra Garcia took 2nd in the 200M dash and 5th in the 400M. Garcia was also 6th in the long jump. Clayton Rackley was 3rd in the 800M run and Hayden McClure took 7th. Raymond Thomas was 2nd in the 400M dash. The Savages also won the 4x400M relay.