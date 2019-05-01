Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane about two miles west of US-377/SH-99 (mm 198) in Seminole County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for surface repair.
Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.
