Asher has a tough road ahead if they are to win another state championship.

The good news is, the Indians have been there before. Including this campaign, Asher punched its ticket to the dance 85 times, winning 45 titles and 19 runner-up trophies.

“Making the state tournament is one of the most unbelievable feelings a coach can experience,” Coach Shane Coker said. “Our parents and administration have been extremely supportive of everything we do. Ultimately it's about the kids and our kids are a pleasure to coach and be around.”

The team's ace, Trevor Martin, owns a 7-2 record and a 1.28 ERA. Through 49 innings of work, the Oklahoma State University commit fanned 88, with 34 victims going down with the bat on their shoulder. Trevor Martin leads the club batting .460 with five home runs and 48 RBIs. When he's not on the bump, Trevor Martin is the team's starting right fielder.

“Trevor's been a staple on the mound for three years now. Looking back, he's pitched in almost all of our big games. He's had to grow up quickly but he's coming into his own and figuring out how to be successful.”

Starting catcher, Austin Custar, serves as the leadoff hitter. Custar is batting .423 with an on-base percentage of .542. The senior has five roundtrippers and 26 RBIs. He's struck out nine times and drew 25 walks. Custar leads the club with .985 fielding percentage and threw out 17 of 29 base runners that attempted a steal.

“Austin nailed our defense down from the moment he came to Asher,” Coker said. “In the 13 years I've been coaching here, he's one of the few players who were wired and built for the position.”

Patch Hamilton leads the area in home runs with nine. The junior starts in centerfield, possessing unlimited range and a .946 fielding percentage. Patch Hamilton is second on the team with 46 RBIs and 12 doubles.

“Patch's talent is still untapped,” Coker said. “His best is yet to come. He has the ability to cover a ton of ground in the outfield and has a well-above average arm.”

Mike McDonald holds down the hot corner and maintains a .343 batting average. McDonald leads the club with 30 base knocks. He hit one home run in the regular season and added an inside-the-park home run in the regional championship game. McDonald pitched 13 2/3 innings for the Indians.

“Mike is as calm and collected as any high school athlete,” Coker said. “He's well beyond his years mentally and athletically. He's a solid third baseman.”

Chase Eckart serves as the utility player for the Indians. Eckart is the sixth Asher player batting above .300. Eckart is currently sitting at a .306 average and leads the team with 15 stolen bases.

“Chase is a senior who developed into a quality utility player,” Assistant Coach Scott Hamilton said. “He has great speed and a good arm that has allowed him to play all over the field.”

Jake Dobbs leads the club with 26 walks and was hit by a team-leading five pitches. Dobbs serves as the starting shortstop and occasionally gets the nod on the hill. Dobbs served as the starting pitcher in the regional championship victory over Kiowa.

“I trust Jake in any situation,” Coker said. “He's pitched in big games for us and is hitting the ball much better the second half of the year.”

Senior Braydon Sanders holds a 5-3 record and is second on the team with 45 1/3 innings pitched. Sanders fills in at first base and outfield depending on the starting pitcher. The senior is batting .289 with nine runs batted in.

“Braydon has better stuff than he even realizes,” Scott Hamilton said. “We've worked on trying to build his confidence and he's starting to trust his stuff.”

Pitcher and senior Jr. Hasbell built a 4-1 record and ate up 31 innings for Asher. He struck out 24 through 31 innings of work.

“Jr. is one of the anchors on this team,” Coker said. “He knows his role and embraced it. He wants the baseball in tight situations and I'm not afraid to put the ball in his hands to close one out.”

Bryson Martin is the club's starting first baseman and recorded the third-most innings on the mound. The freshman brings a .322 batting average and 20 RBIs to Asher's 85th state-tournament team. On the mound, Bryson Martin holds a 4-2 mark. He's pitched 32 innings with 25 strikeouts.

Other players receiving significant at-bats were starting left fielder Tahlan Hamilton and second baseman Dylan Williamson. Tahlan is batting .293 with 23 runs batted in and Williamson his hitting .205 with 14 RBIs.

Cameron Grissom has nine runs batted in in 30 at-bats.

In two at-bats, Joseph Kirkwood walked once and scored one run.

Jonas Fitschen recorded a hit in his only plate appearance of his career in the district championship.

The Indians scored at least 20-runs on three occasions this season and a season-high 30 against Butner.

Asher stepped up in class throughout the 2019 campaign. The Indians maintained a record of 3-0 against 5A schools with wins over Noble, Altus and Lawton Eisenhower. Asher went 2-0 against 4A clubs, compiling wins ver Broken Bow and Elgin. They beat 3A Purcell in the season opener and slit with Prague in a home doubleheader.

The Indians registered wins over four clubs ranked in 2A. Asher beat No. 4 Calera, No. 6 Ketchum, No. 11 Amber-Pocasset and a 22-2 drubbing on Konowa.

Asher is 2-4 against teams in the Class B State Tournament.

No. 4 Asher (25-11) will face fifth-ranked Ft. Cobb-Broxton Thursday at Shawnee High School. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.