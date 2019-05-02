Sancho Ancho — Though progress appears to be moving at a slow pace, the former Delta Cafe, at 4734 N. Kickapoo, is being remodeled to make way for Sancho Ancho Latin Cuisine.

Several construction and renovation projects have been on the radar lately as businesses come into town or transition to a new locale.

Sancho Ancho — Though progress appears to be moving at a slow pace, the former Delta Cafe, at 4734 N. Kickapoo, is being remodeled to make way for Sancho Ancho Latin Cuisine. According to the Dec. 12 building permit, the remodel is valued at $300,000 and spans 4,000 square feet.