Prague High School seniors, Colton Williams and Emma Rich both took second place in their categories of Extemporaneous speaking and Agricultural Science at the State Future Farmers of America Public Speaking competition.

Both seniors won $200 and felt they did the best they could.

It was the first time Williams competed in state and he explained while he didn't win, he feels he achieved something great.

"It was the best speech I've felt I've given since I started the contest. So I achieved my goal of doing my best," Williams said.

Rich feels she also did her absolute best and said she was happy to compete in state for the third time.

"I was so proud of how the year ended and that my hard work finally paid off," Rich said.

Williams will be attending the University of Oklahoma in the fall for meteorology and Rich will be attending Oklahoma State University in the fall on a full ride scholarship and will double major in Bio Chemistry and Molecular Biology.

Both Rich and William are Shawnee News Star students of the month and have an opportunity to win a new car.