Robert W. Allen was born April 16, 1923, and went to be with his Lord and savior April 29, 2019. He was the second of three sons of the late Dr. and Mrs. Edward P. Allen of Oklahoma City. His older brother Phil preceded him in death and Paul lives in Oklahoma City. In 1941, he graduated from Classen High School in Oklahoma City. In September of 1941, Bob was one of two from Oklahoma to attend the Virginia Military Institute. On Dec. 8, 1941, he enlisted in the Enlisted Reserve Corps of the U.S. Army and began his active duty in May 1943. He attended the University of Pennsylvania and was then assigned to the 138th Engineer Combat Battalion. They crossed the Rhine and went into Central Germany.

After being discharged in 1946, he attended the University of Oklahoma and received his bachelors of science degrees in zoology and geology. He is a member of the Beta Theta Pi social fraternity.

On Aug. 21, 1948, he married Barbara Smith of Oklahoma City. They had three children, Katherine Carr of Owasso; Robert W. Allen Jr., of Ardmore and Diane Fuller of Apple Valley, Calif. There are six grandchildren, four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson. Barbara preceded him in death January 2007. He married Frances Graffham on Nov. 7, 2010 in Ardmore.

From 1949 until 1954, Bob worked as a geologist for the Globe Oil and Refining Company in Oklahoma City. In 1954, the family moved to Ardmore with Continental Oil Company. In 1962, he opened his office in Ardmore as a Petroleum Geologist.

Helping others understand geology was a delight for him. He led many field trips to study rock formations of Oklahoma. He was given an honorary life membership in the Ardmore Geological Society in 1988. In 1997, the Mid-Continent section of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists presented him a Certificate of Merit Award for 55 years of membership and in 2005 the Robey H. Clark Award, the most outstanding award given for service by that organization. In April 2010, in New Orleans, he received a Special Award from the American Association of Petroleum Geology. In the fall of 2010, he was named a Legend by the Oklahoma Geological Foundation. He also received during the same year, a Distinguished Service Award from the School of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Oklahoma.

Bob has served as an officer on several boards, including the First Presbyterian Church, where he also taught Sunday School, the Ardmore Geological Society; the American Association of Petroleum Geologists; The Ardmore Higher Education Center; Southern Oklahoma Blood Institute; Alumni Advisory Council of the School of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Oklahoma. He was a long time member of the Ardmore Rotary Club.

