Keegan Carrera of the Shawnee FFA chapter is one of 55 Oklahoma FFA members receiving a scholarship to attend the 2019 Washington Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. this June.

These FFA members will be recognized Wednesday, May 1 during the 93rd State FFA Convention held at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.

More than 2,400 FFA members from around the nation will experience the unique and rewarding opportunity to attend WLC in Washington, D.C. Students are challenged to take their leadership skills to the highest level by learning how to solve local problems, build relationships, develop their character, and live to serve others.

FFA members will tour our nation’s capitol, visit with members of Congress, and perform a service-learning project within the Washington, D.C. area, while building friendships with fellow FFA members from across the nation.

The Oklahoma FFA Alumni Association will sponsor two bus trips to the conference for the scholarship recipients. Approximately 170 other FFA members pay their own way or find local sponsorships to attend.

WLC scholarship sponsors are: Alfred and Anita Green Trust, Larry and Helen Harvey and the Oklahoma FFA Alumni Association (1); AFR Insurance (2); APEX Clean Energy (1); Bart and Karalyn Fischer (1); Blue & Gold Sausage Company (1); Cherokee Nation (1); Choctaw Nation (2); CM Trailers and the Oklahoma FFA Alumni Association (1); The Craig Foundation (6); Dupy Family Trust (1); Eric and Cheryl DeVuyst Special Courage Scholarship (1); Ernest and Helen Muncrief Memorial (1); Express Employment Professionals (3); Eskimo Joe’s (3); Farm Credit Associations of Oklahoma (1); F.B. and Dessie Luke (2); Mahindra North America (2); Martindale Feed Mill and the Oklahoma FFA Alumni Association (1); Matt and Twana Griffith of Shawnee (1); Mike Stephens Memorial and the Oklahoma FFA Alumni Association (1); Muscogee Creek Nation (2); Nextera Energy (1); Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits and Chesapeake Energy (1); Oklahoma Farm Bureau (2); Pioneer Cellular (1); Trusted Choice/Independent Insurance Agents (3); T&D Meats (1); OAETA (1); SE Area has Beens (1); Enel Green Power (1); Farm Data Services (1); and Western Equipment LLC (1).

FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system. With more than 27,000 members and 362 chapters, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fourth-largest state FFA association. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Oklahoma FFA, visit www.okffa.org.