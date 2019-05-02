A banner hangs at the site of Yummy Donuts, at 1201 N. Harrison, advertising the upcoming arrival of the Taqueria El Dolar Taco Truck.

A banner hangs at the site of Yummy Donuts, at 1201 N. Harrison, advertising the upcoming arrival of the Taqueria El Dolar Taco Truck. Well-known as a regular staple to the Oklahoma City area, the taco truck reportedly has earned high marks — 4.7 out of 5 — according to reviews on Facebook.