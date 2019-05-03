• Buy a book: The Friends of the Shawnee Library will have a spring book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The sale will feature gently-used and donated books in a variety of genres for all age groups. Proceeds will help the friends support library programs and activities.

• Find a deal while fundraising: Westside Neighborhood Watch will sponsor a neighborhood-wide garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at multiple addresses. The neighborhood perimeter is Kickapoo St. west to Kennedy Street and Kickapoo Spur south to Benedict St. Also, Westside Neighborhood Garage Sale at 616 W. Burns will support two charities in Shawnee — St Paul's Compassion Team and Forgotten Treasures Animal Rescue.

• Czech out the Prague Kolache Festival: There will be lots of things do so and even more to see at the Prague Kolache Festival on Saturday, May 4. The small town features its Czech heritage and culture with food, music, dancing and ethnic costumes. The 60th festival will have some added attractions this year such with the parade beginning at 11 a.m. The parade will feature the Express Clydesdales, a 6-horse hitch pulling a stagecoach, the Sooner Schooner and the Ruf Neks, and a float with past festival queens along with the many other entries.