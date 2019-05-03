Annual plant sale set May 11 in Shawnee

The Multi-County Master Gardener Association will hold their Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 11 beginning at 9 a.m. There will be plants of all kinds and everything under the sun available. You don't want to miss the variety of plants and garage sale items also.

They will also be celebrating the 5th Anniversary of the Butterfly Garden. Our Certified Master Gardeners will be giving guided garden tours every 30 minutes beginning at 9:00 a.m. Come take a tour and see many of the plants that will be available for sale to the public.

The sale with be held at the OSU Extension Center, 14001 Acme Road, Shawnee. For more information you can contact, Carla Smith, 273-7683 or email her, carlasm@okstate,edu

"Be PIN-Spired" workshop planned May 11 in McLoud

The Pottawatomie County Oklahoma Home & Community Education groups are coming together to hold a "Be PIN-Spired" workshop. It will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the McLoud Library, 133 N Main in McLoud, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.

You will learn how to make two different creative wall hangings to take with you when you leave. These will be great for spring gifts, weddings, Mother's Day or for your own home.

To insure we have enough supplies, you must RSVP to the OSU Extension Center at 405-273-7683 by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.

Call your friends and make plans for a morning of crafts and camaraderie. We are looking forward to a fun day of learning and getting acquainted with new friends