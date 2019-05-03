Gordon Cooper Technology Center'snew emergency responder training center is now under construction.

Several construction and renovation projects have been on the radar lately as businesses come into town or transition to a new locale.

Gordon Cooper Technology Center held a groundbreaking ceremony in February, marking the beginning of construction on its new Public Safety Center. The $5 million facility adjacent to 45th Street and the GCTC south entrance is set to house training for area high school students and working law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics. Construction is scheduled for completion in December.