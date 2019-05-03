A day filled with activities and treats is set to take place on Saturday, May 4, in Zena.

The event, at Zena Suri Alpacas, has one goal - to raise funds for Thursday the Alpaca to offset medical bills and eventually the purchase of a second prosthetic leg.

Saturday's event, which includes ranch tours, alpaca and "unicorn" photo ops, as well as a variety of handmade items for sale and a BBQ chicken dinner, grew out of requests to help Thursday recover from his November 2018 accident.

Tom Callan, who owns the almost 3-year-old Thursday with his wife, Kathleen, said people from around the world have taken an interest in Thursday.

"He has become an inspiration," Kathleen Callan said in a written statement. "With his story reaching six continents, people are holding events to contribute to vet bills and donating towards his leg."

Kathleen Callan said an alpaca yoga event is set for Wind Rush Alpacas in Clovis, New Mexico later this month to help raise additional funds.

The alpaca has his own Facebook blog which can be found by searching "TGIT-Thursday-The-Alpaca," as well as a Go-Fund-Me site, to help offset medical expenses.

"When you have animals, after a while even though you know they aren't people, you begin to view them as members of your family," Tom Callan said.

About Thursday

Thursday received injuries to his front two legs in November, while being loaded into a trailer. The Callans were on their way to Shawnee for an alpaca show.

Tom Callan said Thursday's legs became trapped in the small space between the ramp and trailer. It took more than 30 minutes to free Thursday.

Fearing the worst, Tom Callan said the couple rushed Thursday to a vet. At the time they did not know if he would need to be put down.

Kathleen Callan said they discovered Thursday suffered compound fractures to both legs.

"I thought he would die but despite his obvious pain he looked into my eyes and I saw his strong will to live," Kathleen Callan said. "How he has worked on his survival."

Since then, Thursday has undergone multiple surgeries. His right leg has been replaced with a prosthetic made by Dave and Beverly Helms with Grand Prosthetics and Orthotics.

The Callans said Thursday may need to have a second prosthetic made, depending upon how his left leg heals.

"For almost five months his strength and determination have carried him through," Kathleen Callan said. "The reality is that the right leg had to be amputated below the knee and the other has serious problems at the knee and foot joints."

The couple chose not to put Thursday down, because they believe the animal has a zest for life.

"He taught himself to spring up and catch himself on two legs and two casts rather than be hoisted with a pulley within three days and has walked every day since then," Kathleen Callan recalled. "He loves life and people and sunshine and laughter and the girls in the next pen think he’s just so cute. He draws himself up as tall as he can to show them he still has the right stuff.

"His life changed dramatically when he was given a fantastic prosthetic leg so he is taller and prouder than ever."

If enough monies are raised to help offset Thursday's medical expenses, Kathleen Callan said the couple plan to take the alpaca to visit veterans homes, schools, children's hospitals and nursing homes.

The event is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, rain or shine. For additional information, persons interested may contact Kathleen Callan at 804-389-2579. The ranch is located at 35401 South 580 Road, Jay.

Additional information may be found at www.zenasurialpacas.com.