OKLAHOMA CITY — Tecumseh High School’s girls placed 12th Thursday in the Class 4A State Tournament at Lake Hefner South.

Tecumseh finished at 833, 117 strokes behind team champion Hilldale. Wagoner was second at 723 (370-353) with Muldrow third at 724 (360-364).

Baylee Kennedy headed Tecumseh’s contingent at 187 (94-93) on the par-70 course.

Other Tecumseh scores were Channing Scallorn 208 (101-107), Skye Branham (110-104), Emily Bingham 224 (115-109) and Baylee Crawford 266 (132-134).

Several other area teams saw state tournament action, including Shawnee’s Rebekah Epperly in Class 6A Girls at Earlywine Golf Club. Epperly finished at 189 (100-89).

In Class 3A play at Norman’s Westwood Park, Seminole had two entrants. Andy O’Daniel finalized at 188 (103-85) and Brynna McAlvain was at 219 (109-110).

Prague’s Victoria Nutt came in at 191 (96-95).

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.