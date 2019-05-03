Asher will play top-ranked Roff Saturday at 11 a.m. The Class B State Tournament is being held at Shawnee High School. The OSSAA has pushed the rest of the tournament to Saturday.

SHAWNEE – Ace Trevor Martin fanned 11 Mustangs as the Asher Indians cruised to an 8-0 victory over Ft. Cobb-Broxton in the opening round of the Class B Tournament Thursday.

“We played a really good ball club today,” Asher coach Shane Coker said. “We knew we had to throw our best arm if we wanted a chance to win. Fortunately for us, we were able to get the job done without Trevor having his best stuff. Hats off to our kids for stepping up with timely hits.”

In the fourth inning, Tahlan Hamilton scored Asher’s first run on a passed ball.

Dylan Williamson made it 2-0 in favor of Asher on a single that scored Bryson Martin. Williamson advanced to third on a throwing error by the Mustangs.

Austin Custar brought Williamson home on a single to center field. After the fourth frame, Asher led 3-0.

The Indians kept rolling in the fifth, when Mike McDonald doubled to centerfield and Patch Hamilton scored for a 4-0 Asher advantage.

Latter in the inning, Bryson Martin reached on an error by the Mustangs’ shortstop. McDonald scored on the play for a 5-0 Asher lead. Custar reached on an error by the Ft. Cobb first baseman, allowing Tahlan Hamilton reached scored for the second time of the afternoon. After the fifth frame Asher led 6-0.

The fourth-ranked Indians added two more runs in the sixth inning.

Bryson Martin grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Patch Hamilton for the seventh run of the contest.

Chase Eckart singled to right field and McDonald scored for the eighth run of the afternoon.

Patch and Tahlan Hamilton recorded two hits apiece to finish tied for the team lead. Both players scored twice.

McDonald finished 1 for 3 with two runs scored and one run batted in.

Bryson Martin led the club with two RBIs. The freshman scored one run in the winning effort.

Trevor Martin scattered three hits and three walks over seven innings of work.

Asher will play top-ranked Roff Saturday at 11 a.m. The Class B State Tournament is being held at Shawnee High School. The OSSAA has pushed the rest of the tournament to Saturday.