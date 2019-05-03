The CIT is a select group of police officers who have received specialized training in handling people in a mental health crisis. Currently, the Tecumseh Police Department reports on its Facebook page that the department has five officers that have received this training.

The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) is made up of officers belonging to a statewide team through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health; therefore, CIT officers are not limited to geographical boundaries regarding mental health disturbance calls.

The program was established to develop and implement safe, proactive and preventive methods of containing emotionally charged situations that could lead to violence. The CIT program also allows for specifically trained officers to respond to crisis events of mentally ill citizens.

The CIT supports collaborative efforts to create and sustain more effective interactions among law enforcement, mental health care providers, individuals with mental illness, their families and communities and also to reduce the stigma of mental illness.