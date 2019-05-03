A Prague man died Friday morning when his pickup collided with a tractor-trailer rig on SH 99 and Moccasin Trail Road, just south of Prague in Pottawatomie County.

The accident occurred about 10:28 a.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

Billy J. Smith, 67, Prague, died at the scene from multiple injuries, the OHP reported.

Smith was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra southbound on SH 99 when the patrol says his pickup went left of center into the northbound lane of a 2018 Freightliner 113 driven by Anthony Broussard Jr., 58, Arlington, Texas, the patrol reports.

Broussard attempted to avoid the collision by moving the semi to the shoulder, the patrol said, but Smith's pickup struck the driver's side corner of the semi. Troopers said the tractor-trailer rig crossed the center line and departed the roadway into a ditch.

Broussard was not injured, the patrol said.

The OHP reports cause of the collision was left of center in meeting. Smith's condition at the time of the crash is under investigation by the patrol, troopers noted, and seat belts were equipped and in use.

Watch for updates.