SHAWNEE - With rain throughout the week, the spring sports season was extended a few days.

The OSSAA State Slow Pitch Tournament set for Tuesday and Wednesday were pushed back until Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Slow pitch action Monday includes:

5A McLoud will play Kellyville at 10 a.m. on Field 4 at FireLake.

4A Dale will play Henryetta at 10 a.m. on Field 2 at FireLake.

4A Prague will play Howe at 2:30 p.m. on Field 3 at FireLake.

Slow Pitch action Tuesday includes:

2A Asher vs. Whitesboro at 2:30 p.m. on Field 3 at FireLake.

If a team wins they will play at various times on their respective day.

Class B Baseball State Tournament:

Asher will play Roff at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner will move on to face the winner of Red Oak-Drummond at 6 p.m. at Shawnee High School.

Baseball regional action was postponed until Saturday. Dale hosts a regional and Meeker travels to Washington.