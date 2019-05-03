Shots were fired to reportedly foil a vehicle burglary attempt early Friday morning near an RV park in the are of Interstate 40 and SH 99, deputies said, with two suspects later arrested.

Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley said deputies responded to the call about 6:20 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Haley said a homeowner in that area caught two suspects allegedly breaking into a vehicle and fired some warning shots away from those suspects.

Deputies arrived and arrested two suspects on complaints including possession of stolen property and transported them to the Seminole County jail.

As part of the case, deputies recovered a generator that they believe could have been stolen in the 48 hours prior to the incident, Haley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, 405-257-5445.