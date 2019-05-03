That’s the condition of many high school baseball fields as Mother Nature continues to rule supreme.

Chandler’s field was a prime example Friday as a Class 3A regional was postponed to Saturday.

The four-team regional began Thursday and unranked Prague took command with two victories — 2-1 over Kansas and 8-7 over sixth-ranked Chandler.

Prague needs just one more regional victory to advance to the state tournament. Chandler must win three games to continue its postseason run.

If the rain stops and Chandler’s field can be made available for play Saturday, the Lions will oppose Kansas at 2 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will then need to defeat Prague twice to advance.

Chandler coach Dillon Endecott said if three more regional games are necessitated, they would all likely be played Saturday.

The Lions were in a similar situation last spring. After suffering a first-day regional defeat, Endecott’s squad rebounded to win two games, including a victory over second-ranked Vian. Vian, however, won the if-necessary matchup to earn a state berth.

“Our kids have been in this situation before,” Endecott said. “We’re definitely a team that knows how to battle back. We’ve been battle-tested because of a tough schedule.”

Prior to Thursday, Prague and Chandler had played just one previous time this year, with the Lions recording a 7-0 victory behind pitcher Hutch Underwood. Prague defeated Underwood Thursday, posting six runs (three earned) and nine hits in his 5 2/3 inning stint.

“I still feel like we’re in a good spot for what we have in our lineup and the arms we still have,” Endecott said.

Prague coach Garen Qualls said freshman right-hander Trip Davis would get the pitching start in the Red Devils’ first game Saturday. Davis closed out Thursday’s win over Chandler with a good one-inning outing.

“Trip doesn’t play like a freshman,” Qualls said. “I think we will be ready to go. We competed very hard Thursday.”

Chandler is 17-10. Prague is 19-14.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.