The Ridgerunner track and field team competed in fifteen events at the Metro Lakes Conference Meet on Friday, April 26.

Of those fifteen events, Grove won one, the 4 x 800 meter relay. Overall, the team placed seventh, earning 48 points in those fifteen events. Claremore won the meet with 126 points, followed by Tahlequah with 118, Collinsville with 106, Glenpool with 101, Skiatook with 80, and Coweta with 68. Coming in eighth was Pryor with two points.

100 meter dash - Grove had thee athletes compete, placing fourteenth, fifteenth and sixteenth. Austin George (13.28), Sam Pospisil (14.03) and Collin Vang (14.19) had a tight race between them.

200 meter dash - George and Vang raced again, this time taking fifteenth (26.96) and sixteenth (28.91), respectively.

400 meter dash - Josh Jessup finished in sixth with a time of 53.92, followed by Kadin Forbis in ninth (54.67) and RaShawn Harding in thirteenth (56.34).

800 meter run - Dakota Rickey finished in ninth with a time of 2:16.90.

1600 meter run - Rickey placed twelfth, running a 5:10.10.

3200 meter run - Jace Getz ran a 10:59.84 to place sixth overall.

110 meter hurdles - Greg McCurdy finished in fourth with a time of 17.78.

300 meter hurdles - Grove had three athletes in this event: Caleb Haidsaik placed third (43.20), McCurdy finished in fifth (44.60) and Mason Baxter placed ninth (46.05).

4 x 100 meter relay - The Ridgerunners placed seventh in the event with a time of 46.88.

4 x 400 meter relay - Grove finished in fifth, running a 3:44.66.

4 x 800 meter relay - The Ridgerunner won this event with a time of 8:30.68.

Shot Put - Josh Wright finished in tenth (38-11), followed by James Phillips in fifteenth (35-11) and Marco Gonzalez (30-02).

Discus - Wright placed tenth again with a distance of 109-01.5. Phillips moved up to twelfth (106-01) and Gonzalez finished in fifteenth (84-02).

Long Jump - Derek Hardy placed seventh with a jump of 18-0.

Pole Vault - Anthony Lucky placed third, clearing 13-0 and Kai Sarwinski finished in fourth with a height of 12-06.

The Ridgerunners will be back on the road on Saturday, May 4, at the Regional Track Meet held at Tulsa Union High School.