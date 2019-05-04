According to the Oklahoma History Center, "Each year thousands of Oklahoma students, encouraged by teachers statewide, participate in the Oklahoma National History Day (OkNHD) program. Students choose historical topics related to a theme and conduct extensive primary and secondary research through libraries, archives, museums, and historic sites. After analyzing and interpreting their sources, students draw conclusions about their topics’ significance in history before presenting their work in original papers, exhibits, performances, websites, and documentaries. The student projects are entered into competitions in the spring at regional, state, and national contests where they are evaluated by professional historians and educators."

On Thursday, May 2, local students competed at the state level of National History Day (NHD) competition, including students from the home school co-op Christian Family Academy (CFA). Caleb Brunet and Devon Kreft were awarded a monetary award and "Best Use of Economics Award" from the Oklahoma Council on Economic Education. Mark Houghton and Chloe Carter were awarded "OERB Engergy Project Award," and a monetary award from Oklahoma Energy Resources Board. Additionally, their teacher, Carrie Carter, also received a monetary award.