On April 27th, The Academy of Seminole Freshman and Sophomores competed in an RC airplane contest at Oklahoma State University against Sophomore, Junior, and Senior teams. The competition was held against 15 schools, of which most had experience with the competition. In our first ever appearance, the TAOS plane consistently performed throughout the day. We finished with the 3rd most laps overall and 4th in the cup standings for most laps in a single heat race. This was a huge accomplishment for our Spartans.