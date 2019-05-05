CATOOSA — Before last year, the Marietta Indians track hadn’t won a state championship since 1981.

After Saturday afternoon, they now have two in two years.

Marietta held off a stiff challenge from Millwood to claim the Class 3A state track championship, it’s second in a row and fifth overall in program history ay Frank McNabb Field on the campus of Catoosa High School.

The title was just part of an outstanding two-day period for area teams and athletes, as the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs claimed the Class 3A State Academic Champions title, along with the 3A state runner-up title. Plainview’s Lady Indians used a strong second day to claim the Class 4A state runner-up title, while the Marietta girls finished third overall in Class 3A.

“These kids work so hard, and we demand a lot out of them,” Marietta coach Matt Appleman said. “To seem them accomplish this goal is fantastic. Our senior class is just special, and they were all a huge factor in our success today. It’s going to go down as one of the best classes to ever come through Marietta High School.”

“I believe we have the best coaching staff in the state,” Appleman added. “It has very little to do with me, but more to do with the athletes and the coaches who sacrifice so much of their time for this program. It’s a team effort and it takes everyone for us to be successful as a program.”

Mandy Sykora brought home gold for Marietta Friday in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:41.93, with Vegas Bell finishing eighth overall at 12:59.29. To make matters worse with the event, it was contested in a downpour of rain Friday, as weather wreaked havoc on the opening day.

Sykora also made the medal stand in the 1600 meter run along with teammate Kaelyn Dobbins as the pair finished third and fourth in the event with times of 5:27.82 and 5:29.58.

Sulphur’s Carlee Cole also competed in the event and claimed 13th with a time of 6:17.67.

Sulphur’s Lady Bulldogs narrowly missed being state champions in the 800 meter relay, as Beggs escaped with gold thanks to a 1:46.69, with Sulphur at 1:46.72.

Marietta’s girls claimed silver in the 3200 meter relay with a time of 9:47.16, with Sulphur finishing in ninth at 10:31.96, Davis in 11th at 10:41.92, and Lone Grove in 13th at 11:08.47.

Sulphur’s Payton James finished seventh overall in the long jump event with a leap of 15’9”, with Dickson’s Katlen Clem 12th at 14’11.50”.

In the Class 4A girls long jump, Plainview’s Peyton Garrett finished ninth at 15’2.5”, with Tally Morris in 13th at 14’5.5”.

Plainview’s Hadyn Hobbs finished seventh overall in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:24.90.

In the 4A girls discus throw, Plainview’s Reagan Guerin finished fourth overall with a toss of 110’2”, with teammate Ava Blackmon in sixth at 102’3”.

Lone Grove’s Shelby Stevenson claimed fourth in the Class 3A shot put event with a throw of 129’9”, with Sulphur’s Harley Beesley in sixth at 120’11”.

Sulphur’s Kady Lynch was 10th at 105’9”, with Marietta’s Karley Riley in 11th at 104’9”, and Lone Grove’s McKenzie Stoddard 12th at 102’9”.

Plainview’s Jacey Keith claimed seventh overall in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:07.77.

Plainview’s 800 relay team finished ninth overall with a time of 1:50.60.

The Plainview girls 3200 relay team finished third overall with a time of 9:52.89, with Madill in 11th at 10:20.92.

Plainview’s girls 1600 relay team finished sixth overall with a time of 4:10.54, with Madill finishing 10th at 4:13.63.

Megan Winchester made the medal stand in the 4A high jump event, clearing 5”, with tied her for fifth overall for Plainview.

Dickson’s Lacie Winchester finished eighth overall in the 3A girls high jump, clearing 5”.

Plainview’s Lady Indians had a solid run in the 4A pole vault event as Sommers Bowker won clearing 10’6”, as teammate Jentry Clemons took third at 9’6”, and Deryn Hobbs finished seventh at 9”.

Bowker also made the medal stand in the 300 hurdles event as she finished third with a time of 47.16, as well as the 100 hurdles event, where she finished second overall with a time of 15.82.

It was a special day Saturday for Sulphur’s McKenzie Ruth as she won the 3A 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.76, 30 years to the day her mother won a state championship in the same event.

Ruth was also apart of history for her school as she was a member of the girls 1600 meter relay team which was crowned state champions, setting a new school record with a time of 4:04.17.

Marietta’s girls 1600 meter relay team finished 12th overall at 4:20.24.

Sulphur’s girls 400 relay team finished sixth overall with a time of 51.43.

Ava Blackmon also made the medal stand for Plainview as she finished fifth overall in the shot put event with a toss of 38’5.5”.

Madill’s Valeria Calderon finished sixth in the 4A girls 1600 meter run with a time of 5:34.27, with Plainview’s Faith Lloyd in seventh at 5:37.72.

Sulphur’s Faith Howe repeated as a state champion in the 3A girls pole vault as she cleared 12’2”, with Dickson’s Sarah Huhman in fifth at 10”.

Madill’s Molly Fulgham finished ninth overall in the 4A girls 400 meter dash.

Preston Whisenhunt brought home gold for Marietta in the down pouring rain Friday as he won the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:51.09.

Danny Sanchez and Antonio Valenzuela finished eighth and ninth respectively in the event for Marietta with times of 10:23.63 and 10:24.44.

Whisenhunt also placed second in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:34.01, with teammate Garrett Morgan in 15th at 4:56.18.

The Marietta senior added to his collection when he finished second in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:57.96, with teammates Valenzuela and Chase Waterhouse in 9th and 10th at 2:03.09 and 2:03.87 respectively.

Sulphur’s Samuel Barker also competed in the event and finished with a time of 10:34.96 in 12th.

Sulphur’s boys 800 relay team finished fourth overall with a time of 1:32.20, with Marietta in 13th at 1:35.70.

Marietta’s boys won the 3200 meter relay with a time of 8:04.73, with Sulphur in 10th at 8:44.59.

Dickson’s Brandon Sullivan had a solid performance in the 3A boys long jump event as he claimed silver with a leap of 21’8”. Marietta’s Zane Nutter finished ninth at 20’4”.

Marietta’s Caleb McGehee won gold in the discus throw, with a toss of 163’10”, with Lone Grove’s Clayton Dorris in third at 147’4”. Marietta’s Randy Matthews was fifth at 138’2”, with Davis’ Cooper Webb eighth at 134’10”, and Marietta’s Cody Hicks ninth at 133’6”.

McGehee also won gold in the shot put event, with Dickson’s Jadley Cox finishing third overall.

Sulphur’s Adolfo Silerio also competed in the event and finished 14th at 119’6”, with Dickson’s Jadley Cox in 15th at 119’4”.

Madill’s Chris Bennett competed in the 4A boys 3200 meter run and finished 15th with a time of 10:51.04.

Madill’s boys 800 relay team finished 10th overall with a time of 1:34.76.

In the 3200 4A boys relay, Madill took second with a time of 8:16.97, with Plainview in fourth at 8:17.24.

Plainview’s Hunter Eggenberg claimed second in the high jump event clearing 6’4”.

Jade Sullivan took fourth overall in the pole vault event clearing 13” for Plainview.

Plainview’s Eli Russ finished third in the shot put event in Class 4A, throwing 48’8.5”, with teammate Zane Campbell finishing ninth with a toss of 44’2”, and Wade Robinson in 13th at 42’.5”.

Madill’s Dylan Parnacher finished ninth overall in the 4A 200 meter dash with a time of 22.72.

Dickson’s Brayden Hamilton finished 10th in the 3A boys 110 hurdles with a time of 18.10.

Zane Nutter repeated as a state champion for Marietta in the 3A boys high jump event clearing 6’2”, with Lone Grove’s Ty Clemons in sixth at 5’10”.

Marietta’s boys 1600 relay team finished seventh overall with a time of 3:30.38, with Sulphur in eighth at 3:31.16.

Sulphur’s Ko Withrow made the medal stand in the 3A boys pole vault event clearing 11’6” which earned him fifth overall.

Plainview’s Blake Nowell took third overall in the 4A boys 400 meter dash event with a time of 50.62, with Madill’s Dylan Parnacher earning fifth overall with a time of 50.80. Plainview’s Caleb Bogges also competed in the event and clocked in at 51.87, which brought him 12th place.

Davis’ Kolton McGaha finished fourth in the 3A boys 200 meter dash with a time of 22.57.

Madill’s Miguel Duran finished fourth in the 4A boys 1600 meter run with a time of 4:36.95, as teammate Diego Ibarra was ninth at 4:41.00, with Plainview’s Benjamin Hicks clocking in at 4:57.82, and teammate Michael Lloyd at 5:06.55.

Sulphur’s Trey Kiser had a solid performance in the 100 meter dash as he claimed fourth overall.