Central

Arcadia: April 29. Elevation above average, water 65 and stained. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around coves, dam, riprap and shallows. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbait, jigs and sassy shad around points. Channel catfish fair on punch bait around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Canadian County.

Draper: April 29. Elevation above normal, water 64. Crappie good on minnows and jigs in coves, along the dam, riprap and shallows. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits in coves and shallows. Channel catfish fair on punch bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Hefner: April 28. Elevation above average, water 67. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and worms around coves, dam, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastics, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, dam, docks, rocks and spillway. Largemouth and white bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastics and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points, riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Hefner: April 29. Elevation normal, water 62-64 and clear. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along shorelines. White bass and walleye fair on lipless baits and sassy shad along shorelines. Channel catfish fair to good on punch bait along the shorelines. Report submitted by Lucky Lure Tackle.

Overholser: April 29. Elevation normal, water 66 and clearing. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around the main lake. Striped bass hybrids good on sassy shad and shrimp around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: April 28. Elevation above normal, water 64 and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and plastic baits in coves and shallows. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: April 28. Elevation above average, water muddy. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait and worms around points and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, sassy shad and spinnerbaits around brush structure. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

Northeast

Bell Cow: April 28. Elevation normal, water 66 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around docks. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: April 25. Elevation above average, water 50’s and clearing. Crappie and white bass fair on in-line spinnerbait, jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, coves, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: April 28. Elevation above average, water 67 and murky. Striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, spinnerbaits and tube jigs below the dam and around discharge, riprap and shorelines. Saturday fishing was good along riprap and spillway on hybrids and saugeye. Sunday fishing slowed significantly on hybrids, catfish and saugeye. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: April 28. Elevation normal, water 67 and murky. Crappie slow on minnows around docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, plastics and spinnerbaits around coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: April 28. Elevation normal, water 60’s and clearing. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around creek channels, docks and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastics around shorelines and standing timber. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, stinkbait and worms around channels and riprap. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: April 27. Elevation above average, water 60’s and stained. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, dam, discharge and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits around coves, points, riprap and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbait and plastics around creek channels, discharge and flats. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: April 29. Elevation normal, water 65 and stained. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs, orange pumpkin seed and chartreuse tail crappie custom jigs around brush structure, channels, docks, standing timber and 10-14ft deep suspended about 6-8ft. White bass good on flukes, in-line spinnerbait and sassy shad around creek channels, river channel, any moving creeks, around low water dam and below the main dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, goldfish, live shad and sunfish around main lake, river channel and Carolina rigged shad and juglines on the flats. Report submitted by Rick Stafford, Wagoner.

Grand: April 29. Elevation above normal, water 59 and slightly stained. Crappie excellent on minnows and jigs at 8-15 ft. around brush structure and docks. White bass good on jigs and spoons below the dam, Elk River and Drowning Creek. Blue catfish good on fresh cut shad in the main lake and shallows. Paddlefish snagging good in the Neosho River and below the dam. Report submitted by Marni Loftis, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: April 26. Elevation normal, water 57 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, jerk bait, plastics and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, docks, points, shallows, shorelines, spillway and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, docks, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait and live shad around channels, coves, creek channels, main lake, shallows and spillway. Report submitted by Lark Wilson, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: April 29. Elevation dropping, water lower 60s and stained. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along creek channels, docks and shorelines. Paddlefish snagging fair below the dam and low water dam. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: April 28. Elevation normal, water 60’s and clearing. White bass good on hair jigs, jigs and tube jigs around creek channels. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, shad and worms around creek channels, riprap and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around creek channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: April 29. Elevation rising, water 60s and muddy. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass fair on flukes, grubs, hair jigs, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam and along creek channels. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, in coves, riprap, shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, dough bait, shad , hotdogs, stinkbait and worms along flats, river channel, river mouth and shallows. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: April 25. Elevation above average, water murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and long channels. Blue catfish good on jigs and plastics around shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: April 26. Elevation above average, water 50 and clear. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Tenkiller releases making fishing hard. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: April 28. Elevation above average, water 62 and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around rocks and rocky banks at 3-8 ft. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and 10-15ft on juglines. White bass fair on jigs and minnows below the dam. Lake is 1.5ft above normal and falling slowly. Release below the dam was 5600 c.f.s. at time of this report. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: April 27. Elevation below average, water 60’s and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around coves, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-15 ft. around brush structure, standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: April 28. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around weed beds. Crappie fair on minnows around riprap. Saugeye slow on crankbait on main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: April 27. Elevation above average, water 60’s and stained. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits around coves, points, riprap and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait and plastics around creek channels and discharge. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Tenkiller: April 29. Elevation above average, water slightly stained. Largemouth and smallmouth bass excellent on bill baits, jigs, plastics and jig-n-chunk combo and brush hogs around main lake, points, rocks and underwater ledges. Bass fishermen are finding big smallmouth on ledges and off points. Crappie excellent on jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure and shallows. Crappie are King and moving into the banks. White bass can still be caught but are quickly winding down from the spawn. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: April 26. Elevation above normal, water 57 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, in coves, creek channels, docks, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, in coves, creek channels, docks, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on live shad and shad along channels, in coves, creek channels, flats, river channel and shallows. Report submitted by Lark Wilson, game warden stationed in Muskogee County

Northwest

Canton: April 26. Elevation above average, water clear. Walleye good on worms below the dam and around shallows. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits and jigs around riprap. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: April 29. Elevation normal, water 60s and clear. White bass fair on live bait near the dam. Striped bass hybrids slow on live bait and hard plastic baits. Catfish fair to good on live bait with rod-and-reel. Catfish fair on trotlines baited with stinkbait and cut bait. Walleye slow. Bass slow. Crappie fair on jigs around fishing docks. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: April 29. Elevation normal, water 65. Crappie and white bass good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, docks, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Crappie best in the morning and evenings on the jetties and brush piles. Walleye fair on minnows, jigs and spoons in the main lake and riprap. Walleye fishing not as good as last week. Guys and gals on boats caught several in the lake.

Southeast

Arbuckle: April 27. Elevation normal, water 63 and stained. Largemouth bass good on jigs, spinnerbaits and soft plastic baits. Smallmouth bass good on spinnerbaits, creature baits and shallow running square bill baits. Crappie excellent on small jigs and minnows and fair around docks early morning. White bass slow up on flats in back of creeks. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: April 30. Elevation normal, water 64. Trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along channels and below falls behind current breaks. Spotted, largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, river channel and longer deeper pools. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: April 26. Elevation normal, water 66. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake and points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: April 26. Elevation normal, water 61 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, plastic baits, sassy shad, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, along shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and tube jigs along shallows. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: April 26. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, live bait, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: April 25. Elevation normal, water 64 and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, live shad and spoons in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait and worms in coves, creek channels, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: April 26. Stocked approximately 600 rainbow trout on April 24. Report submitted by April Drake, secretary at the southeast region office.

Lower Mountain Fork: April 26. Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on caddis flies and tube jigs along rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: April 26. Elevation above normal, water 62. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, in coves, around points and shorelines. Channel and flathead catfish good on sunfish along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: April 30. Elevation above average, water 63 and clear. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: April 26. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crawfish, flukes, jerk baits and plastic baits in coves, along flats and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and flats. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: April 26. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, lipless baits, rogues, spinnerbaits and worms in coves, around points, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad and stinkbait along creek channels, inlet, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on minnows and jigs in coves, along shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: April 27. Elevation above normal, water 66. Largemouth and spotted bass good on jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish in the main lake and along shorelines. Crappie good on minnows, tube jigs and jigs around rocks, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: April 26. Elevation above average, water 70 and stained. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and riprap. White bass good on in-line spinnerbait, minnows and sassy shad around creek channels and shallows. Striped bass good on cut bait, live shad, sassy shad and shad around the main lake, river channel and river mouth. Fishing has been great, striper fishing has picked up while using live bait and cut bait. Focus on finding clean water to catch striper. Crappie beginning to move up on to the bank, use dark colors for muddy water. Look for 10ft of water the catch crappie. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: April 26. Elevation above average, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastics, spinnerbaits and top water around points, shallows and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam and around channels, main lake and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, channels, shallows and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, Game warden stationed in Leflore County.

Southwest

Altus-Lugert: April 28. Elevation rising, water 66 and clear. Walleye and white bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs and minnows in the main lake, around points and rocks. Channel catfish good on stinkbait and worms along river channel. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around docks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: April 28. Elevation normal, water 61. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around docks and brush structure. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait in the main lake and along shorelines. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.

Ft. Cobb: April 29. Elevation rising, water 60s and murky. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait along channels, creek channels and flats. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: April 28. Elevation normal, water 60. Smallmouth and largemouth bass slow on lipless baits and spinnerbaits around the main lake and riprap. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait around main lake and shorelines.

Tom Steed: April 28. Elevation above normal, water 64. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, in coves and rocks. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye good on minnows, crankbaits and jigs in the main lake, around points and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on minnows, shad and stinkbait along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: April 26. Elevation above normal, water low 60s and clearing. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, dam and docks. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Cotton County.