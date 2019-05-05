Having made their way back to the regional tournament, the Sulphur Bulldogs were hoping for some good fortune Thursday as they traveled to Kingfisher.

Unfortunately, the only thing the Bulldogs got was a quick exit from the playoffs, as they were eliminated with a 10-0 loss against the host Yellowjackets, before losing an elimination game against Heritage Hall by a score of 13-1, ending the Bulldogs season at 20-14 overall.

Sulphur was held to just two hits in the game against Kingfisher, as the Yellowjackets scored one in the first, followed by four in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game.

Ollie Martinez and Brayden Standifier registered the hits in the game for the Bulldogs.

Price Daube took the loss on the mound for Sulphur, throwing three innings of work. He allowed one earned run on five hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Against the Chargers, Taigen White got the Bulldogs on the board in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to center field.

Unfortunately, the offense stalled out from that point on for the Bulldogs.

Heritage Hall took the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth followed by five in the sixth and six in the seventh to end the game.

White took the loss in the game, throwing 3 2/3 innings of work. He allowed two earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and eight walks.