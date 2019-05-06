Caleb Kelsey of Tecumseh High School was named the Student of the Year and won a new Jeep Renegade from Patriot Auto Group during the News-Star's Best of Preps event Monday evening at FireLake Arena.

Student athletes from every sport were honored during the event and 16 Student of the Month finalists from throughout the school year were in the running to win the Jeep. Four finalists for Student of the Year received $500 scholarships and the others received $250 scholarships, with Kelsey named the overall winner of the vehicle.

